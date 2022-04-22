To the editor -- Regarding the April 19 article, "Yakima tweaks school choice process."

This new random lottery isn't actually fair to all students. On the surface, it might seem like an equitable system -- every student has an equal shot of getting into their high school of choice.

However, what this system is actually doing is allowing students who live closer to Ike -- students who are historically more likely to be white and from a wealthier economic background -- to have the opportunity to take away spots at Davis from students who are geographically closer to it. Students who live in the east part of town and did not get Davis in the lottery might face challenges getting to school. Although the district provides transportation, this may include students needing to leave home significantly earlier than they would have otherwise needed to catch a bus that will drive past Davis to get to Ike.

Whether intentional or not, this system is actually set up to benefit those already most likely to be privileged. Before any institution decides that a random lottery is the best way to make life-impacting decisions, I would recommend that they read some Shirley Jackson.

JENESSA MARKLAND

Yakima