To the editor — This country was founded to be a democracy with some socialism thrown in. Europeans flocked here for religious freedom, land, work, food, and escape from war and tyranny.
As it says on the beautiful Statue of Liberty, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door."
But what is happening to America now by the GOP is beyond comprehension. Why do we need armed people sitting by the ballot boxes? Never have before. What if it was a person of color with a gun by the ballot boxes?
Why is the election rigged if a Democrat wins? Rigged if a Republican loses, fair and square when they win?
Yes, there has been voter tampering since the 1800s but not to the extent that the Republicans claim.
A Michigan Republican clerk could be charged for voter system breach.
Five GOP candidates in Michigan were ineligible to appear on the ballot because of invalid signatures on their petitions. There were at least 68,000 invalid signatures across 10 sets nominating petitions.
Eighty-four Republicans signed bogus documents claiming Trump won.
Local Georgia Republicans caught breaching voting equipment.
Voter fraud? Not from us!
MARIA ANTONIA GONZALEZ
Wapato