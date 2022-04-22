To the editor -- Fellow Washingtonians, are you aware Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency to combat COVID-19 in Washington state on Feb. 29, 2020? His proclamation continues as of today, with no foreseeable end in sight.

This is not a partisan issue, friends. Democrat, Republican, Independent or apolitical, you should care that one man holds this much power over 7.5 million people for this duration of time. If you think Inslee’s power grab doesn’t affect you, do some reading and see throughout history how that ends for dozens of other societies. It’s not OK, and it should not be accepted.

This is not how representative democracy is intended to function. I encourage you to please write your state representatives, and write our governor. As for me, I will write Inslee weekly until this abuse of power ends. The only way this outrageous power grab is finally handed back to the Legislature and local governments is when we let our voice be heard.

Here is the website to write Inslee: https://bit.ly/YHR-governor

ZACH DEFFINBAUGH

Ellensburg