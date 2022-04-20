To the editor -- The latest poll results about President Biden's handling of Ukraine stand at 39% approving and those disapproving at 46%. The rest are undecided. It also seems according to the polls that everything wrong with our country is his fault.

I would suggest that everyone should take a step back and look at where we are and where we would be without the leadership of President Biden. President Biden has provided accurate and transparent intelligence for all to see and has shared it with our allies. He has strengthened NATO and is providing an amazing amount of arms to Ukraine in order for them to fight for their freedom.

We complain about high gas prices while Ukrainians are butchered. We complain about high prices and discount the effect that COVID-19 has on those prices.

I think we need to suck it up, quit whining and realize that the president doesn't need our complaining. He needs our support at this critical time in history.

RALPH CALL

Yakima