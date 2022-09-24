To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton.
The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster.
There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019. There are only 17 officers, which isn't enough for 649.1 crimes.
The El Porton fire could have been slowed if they could have had more firefighters. Yakima and Union Gap firefighters joined together, and there were mostly volunteers.
The damage from the El Porton’ fire could have been less severe if there could have been a faster response time to stop the fire quicker.
JASMINE SANTIAGO
Toppenish