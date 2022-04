To the editor -- Putin is not dealing with a full deck. Can't anyone see that?

His puffy little body is slightly stooped over, head down, arms drawn up, hands clenched into fists, an evil grimace on his face.

He has tunnel vision -- hell-bent on getting what he wants, their pain is not his, their hunger is not his. Putin, their land is not yours either.

THERESA JAMES

Toppenish