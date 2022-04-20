To the editor -- With this evil, fiendish war of Putin the Reprobate invading the independent country of Ukraine, I have become unusually grateful for many things:

Peace.

The absence of bombs going off where I took my last step.

Not being among thirsty, hungry people hunkered down in cold, dirty basements.

Being able to enjoy my home and yard and neighborhood with no dread of losing them any moment.

Not having to flee for refuge to another country.

Going out to my street and not seeing bloodied, tortured, raped, limbless, murdered neighbors.

Not having to see the Capitol Theatre and other beautiful landmarks blown to bits.

Not having to see husbands, sons, brothers and fathers stay behind to fight and die while our families flee to safety far away.

Pride for my husband's Lithuanian heritage and hoping the Baltics aren't next on Putin's hit list.

I'm enraged at those Republicans in Congress and on Fox News who identify with Russia and Putin and with Jan. 6 insurrectionists and Trump. I'm thinking of Dante's "Inferno" and the lowest circle of hell? That's where those loyalties belong.

SUE JANUSCHEITIS

Yakima