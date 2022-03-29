To the editor -- As the price of everything rises, elites are waging a propaganda campaign to preserve the dying system ruining our lives. Going forward, we must remember the following facts.

The price of oil isn't determined by the United States. It is set by a global network of exporters. Despite being one of the top oil producing nations in the world, American citizens don't benefit from their supply. Private enterprises like Chevron and Exxon-Mobil control our national oil production and will always choose profit over patriotism.

Our massive inflation is due to supply chain disruptions and corporate greed. The pandemic destroyed the fragile network of global trade, causing shortages while corporations sacrificed workers to illness. Adding insult to injury, these companies deliberately increased prices when they were not warranted and blamed inflation.

We must remember these facts whenever a self-absorbed pundit or corrupt politician advocates for more destructive drilling on pristine land, pausing gas taxes and slashing government spending on social programs. They are lying, obscuring their plans for self-enrichment.

We must demand a halt to further environmental destruction, more spending on public transit options, higher wages, increased national manufacturing capacity and more worker protections.

ELIAS HANSEN

Yakima