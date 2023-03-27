To the editor — We’re great when we build upon our past, encourage people to bring themselves up, be open to innovative ideas and dreams, celebrate success, encourage competition, listen to opposing ideas, provide an opportunity for every citizen to vote with an equal voice. It’s called freedom and democracy.
Recently, it seems journalism and knowledge are considered dangerous. Pretend past injustices and discrimination don’t exist, limit what can be taught in schools and ban books. If you don’t like election results, say it’s fraud, then limit who can vote. Constantly being told to be anti-wokeness (even though it’s hard to know what woke is). We’re expected to accept conformity and not question, putting an end to democracy.
It’s about using fear to gain power. Studies show messages with fear are twice as effective as messages without fear. Author Malcom Gladwell says fear runs deep into our DNA. Long ago, when confronted by a dangerous beast, the choice was to fight or run. Fighters perished. Our ancestors ran and lived.
It’s not too late. Time to put away the fears, question those putting forth conspiracy theories. As John Wooden, the famous UCLA coach said, “The best are willing to learn after they have learned.”
DON HINMAN
Yakima