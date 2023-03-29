To the editor — Until recently, the mention of Pumphouse Road near Toppenish brought nothing but sweet boyhood memories.
Whenever I felt the need to escape a crowded house, 10 kids, parents and a dog or two, I would get an older sibling to drive me out and drop me off. I’d scramble around in the sagebrush, up and down, all over. Back home my blue jeans and tennis shoes would be heavy with that beautiful sage fragrance.
Fast forward to today. Another scene of sadness close to my old stomping grounds. Two bodies, burning. A few years ago, two bodies in a shallow grave. Again very near Pumphouse Road.
Now only pain and heartbreak can be associated with what was at one time a special place.
BARRY MURPHY
Yakima