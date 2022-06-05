To the editor — The City Council’s vote to rescind the SAFE Cities climate resolution is baffling. I disagree with councilmember Holly Cousens’ comment, “This resolution is not tailored towards Yakima, but more on a national level.”

It’s hard to separate local from national. Our nation aims to cut its emissions 50% by 2030, and our state has committed to net zero emissions by 2050 in hopes of meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. We are running out of time. Responsible local governments support these goals.

As the Pacific Northwest is suffering from drought, rolling back climate goals or policy is not the answer. Local actions affect our state, nation and ultimately the entire planet. The air we pollute here in Yakima doesn’t stay in Yakima. We’re in this boat together — we should all be rowing in the same direction.

I was proud of Yakima’s leadership when they adopted the SAFE Cities resolution. To rescind a non-binding resolution that simply sets a framework for climate change policy sends the wrong message.

I wonder, will the anticipated Sustainable Yakima Committee be allowed to reconstruct the essential framework that has just been removed?

COLEEN ANDERSON

Yakima