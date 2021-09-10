To the editor -- First of all, thank you to all public employees for the jobs you do for us all and for protecting us by getting vaccinated. I respect those who quit their jobs because getting vaccinated went against their principles!
I will also respect those who felt that getting vaccinated was something they didn't want to do, but did it in order to support their families and protect their friends from illness and further complications from such. I cannot and will not respect those who will finally get the vaccination because between the "state" and the various "unions" have been given concessions to do so.
If you give up your convictions for an extra day off or early retirement then you settled for far less than "30 pieces of silver." Please quit now and let us replace you. At least you'll still have your convictions and dignity.
DAVE NEHLS
Yakima