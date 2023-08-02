To the editor — Hats off to YH-R’s Editorial Board for their insightful thoughts on climate change, July 9.
Yes, we are all seeing negative effects in our valley. Among many concerns is the impact of excessive heat on our farmers, farmworkers and crops. As a grandmother of five, the degradation of our air quality from wildfires and carbon emissions is of huge concern. Water issues are making headlines here as well — but don’t we all agree that purity of the air we breathe and water we enjoy should be non-negotiable? We know our descendants will suffer from our inaction, but wonder whether it is possible to create meaningful, sustainable change.
We must make our voices louder on the national stage through our system of democracy. Citizens’ Climate Lobby, (cclusa.org) is a national, non-partisan group of citizens who support legislation to mitigate climate change. With the click of a mouse, (cclusa.org/action), I regularly encourage Rep. Newhouse, Sens. Cantwell and Murray to vote for clean energy and other climate-positive bills. If enough of us do this across the nation, legislators will listen.
It is late, but not too late for solutions to be enacted to deter the multifaceted effects of global warming.
LAURIE HERMAN
Yakima