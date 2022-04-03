To the editor -- I was impressed by the good judgment and courage that Rep. Dan Newhouse showed in voting to impeach President Trump. Those same characteristics are now required concerning the issues surrounding saving our native fishes.

Rep. Newhouse is supporting the legitimate economic issues raised by his constituents regarding removal of the Snake River Dams. As an advocate for dam removal, I recognize these issues and believe they are manageable and should be mitigated. However, short-term economic dislocations do not compare to the extinction of our native fishes.

Rep. Newhouse has an opportunity to provide constructive feedback to Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal to remove the dams, restore salmon and steelhead, funding an alternative to commodity transport while making our regional economies stronger.

Rep. Newhouse’s recent comments about this issue are disappointing because they do not represent what I believe a large number of his constituents do want ... dam removal.

As a leader, I believe Rep. Newhouse should be pulling all parties together to find a solution that addresses the needs of those economically impacted by dam removal and save our native fishes. These solutions are not mutually exclusive.

TIM GAVIN

Yakima Fly Fishers Association