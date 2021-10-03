To the editor -- Declining student enrollment, falling test scores, budget shortfalls: these are not the signs of a healthy school district. They are the current conditions of Prosser School District.
Despite the best intentions of those who have been serving on the Prosser School Board, our community needs to change the board’s make-up to provide local students the best education possible and to rectify these conditions.
We hope that you will join us in voting for Elisa Riley for Position 3. Elisa grew up here, graduated from Prosser High School and returned, with her husband Ben, to raise their family and have their careers here.
Elisa is well acquainted with the district’s current challenges; she is committed to addressing them and to improving communication between the school district and the community.
Prosser School District needs to change its current approach to education; Elisa has the skill set and determination to help lead that effort.
We urge you to vote for Elisa Riley.
CANDACE ANDREWS AND RICK JAMES
Prosser