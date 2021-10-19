To the editor -- It's called Apples for Firefighters, and as its title says, it's all about having apples available for those who in many ways protect us all.
Beginning in late June and ending in early October, it was focused on providing fresh Washington state apples to two fire districts.
East Valley District 4 and West Valley District 12 received two cartons each and every week. And, since only the best would do, this was Washington premium fruit, adding up to over 4,500 apples representing three popular varieties.
Acting as a pilot program as a test for next year, special thanks goes to Starr Ranch Growers in Wenatchee as connected locally to Columbia Reach and Gilbert Orchards Inc.
Providing other support for this program are Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, Steins Ace Hardware, Michelsen Packaging Company, Farmers Insurance (Raul Castillo), COUNTRY Financial (Seth Basford) and Apeel Sciences.
ALAN TAYLOR
Wapato