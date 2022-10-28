To the editor — As the only forensic pathologist for 100 miles or so,,I have worked with every Yakima County coroner for over 35 years. Oddly enough, I have opinions about who's better for us.
Fortunately, we have two good men running against each other for the job of coroner, and thus we'll be spared the hurling of insults and accusations so common these days. While the dead do not vote (or only rarely), the Coroner's Office performs important functions for we, the living.
Most importantly, they are in charge of gathering the everyday, nit-picking, boring details that are part of every death. And when you get to a courtroom — as some important cases certainly do — suddenly those details aren't 'boring' anymore and the tiny, little, "nit-picking'" pieces determine lives and freedom for the accused, or a bit of civilized justice for the relatives of the deceased.
That is the thankless job that must be done well every day, all 365 days and nights, and Marshall Slight is way better at that.
Vote accordingly.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS, MD