To the editor -- I would suggest that the U.S. border with Mexico be completely sealed off from any illegal border crossings and instead consulate facilities be located at several locations in Mexico and other south American countries. Applications to enter the U.S. could be process at those facilities, and if approved, a safe passage would then be granted to the applicant(s) for entry to the U.S.
This method would eliminate the chaos now existing at the southern border and immigrants would no longer have to travel hundreds of miles on foot seeking entry into our country only to be denied at the border. It is the physical locations at the border crossings that are the cause of so much grief and despair.
MIKE GUNDERSON
Yakima