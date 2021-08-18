210816-yh-news-vaxprotest-1.jpg
Buy Now

Hundreds of people wave at passing cars on 40th Avenue toward the end of a protest against vaccine mandates Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- I had to smile when I saw the picture in Sunday’s paper. Many individuals protested along North 40th Avenue about mask and vaccine mandates. All standing and waving to cars as they passed by.

What a privilege we have in the United States.

At the same time I hoped those individuals thanked mandated polio shots before entering kindergarten so that they DID have the chance to stand without braces, wheelchairs or fighting for a breath of air.

Oh, and by the way, thanks for not vaccinating; unfortunately, we will all be wearing masks once again.

LAURA McDONALD

Selah