To the editor -- I had to smile when I saw the picture in Sunday’s paper. Many individuals protested along North 40th Avenue about mask and vaccine mandates. All standing and waving to cars as they passed by.
What a privilege we have in the United States.
At the same time I hoped those individuals thanked mandated polio shots before entering kindergarten so that they DID have the chance to stand without braces, wheelchairs or fighting for a breath of air.
Oh, and by the way, thanks for not vaccinating; unfortunately, we will all be wearing masks once again.
LAURA McDONALD
Selah