To the editor -- The signage preservation is a joke, and after reading comments, I’m not surprised that there are non-Natives defending this Tom-Tom sign.
Washington state legislation passed a statewide bill (HB 1356) that bans Native mascots from schools because studies have proven the negative influence and stereotypes it creates in modern society.
I understand that “Tom-Tom” was a nickname for someone’s grandpa who owned a burger joint in 1964, a time when the Indian Termination Act was still active and Native Americans were in boarding schools. The name Tom-Tom isn’t in our cultural language, but refers to a Native cultural drum (Yakama is kíwkiwlaas). Furthermore, this wouldn’t be as much of an issue had he put a different image of himself maybe, but the depiction is a stark inaccuracy of a Native man.
I applaud the original removal of the sign and name change. I thought it was a great leap in recognizing harmful stereotypes, but the sign was sold to re-circulate. Putting this sign on display would set Yakima back 50 years; to make this sign a representation of an entire community is wrong, especially when you think of where this city was built and who the city is named after.
MISHANI JACK-GONZALEZ
Toppenish