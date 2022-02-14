Historic neon signs
John Baule, director emeritus and archivist at the Yakima Valley Museum, looks at the old Tom Tom Espresso sign outside Eagle Signs, where it is being stored until the restoration process begins, in Yakima, Wash. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

 Emree Weaver / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- The signage preservation is a joke, and after reading comments, I’m not surprised that there are non-Natives defending this Tom-Tom sign.

Washington state legislation passed a statewide bill (HB 1356) that bans Native mascots from schools because studies have proven the negative influence and stereotypes it creates in modern society.

I understand that “Tom-Tom” was a nickname for someone’s grandpa who owned a burger joint in 1964, a time when the Indian Termination Act was still active and Native Americans were in boarding schools. The name Tom-Tom isn’t in our cultural language, but refers to a Native cultural drum (Yakama is kíwkiwlaas). Furthermore, this wouldn’t be as much of an issue had he put a different image of himself maybe, but the depiction is a stark inaccuracy of a Native man.

I applaud the original removal of the sign and name change. I thought it was a great leap in recognizing harmful stereotypes, but the sign was sold to re-circulate. Putting this sign on display would set Yakima back 50 years; to make this sign a representation of an entire community is wrong, especially when you think of where this city was built and who the city is named after.

MISHANI JACK-GONZALEZ

Toppenish