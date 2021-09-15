To the editor -- Ms. Starbuck's Aug. 18 letter showed concern that "an overreaching government" like Afghanistan leads to suppression of women. In fact, it is the failure of the Afghan government (with our years of mistakes) doing this.
The Taliban are militia groups, armed, violent and believing women are second-class citizens, oppressing women. Sounds like the fringe groups here that the GOP and right wing have enabled and embraced.
Remember, we are all the government. Support voting rights, participate properly and legally in our democracy and within this framework, fight for the rights of women and others.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima