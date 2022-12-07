FILE — After taking a turn speaking about the medical services she's received there, Amelia, who declined to give her last name, listens during a news conference at a Planned Parenthood clinic addressing a change in rules on the nearly 50-year-old Title X family planning program, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Seattle. Planned Parenthood clinics in several states are charging new fees, tapping financial reserves, intensifying fundraising and warning of more unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases after its decision to quit a $260 million federal family planning program in an abortion dispute with the Trump administration.