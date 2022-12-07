To the editor — In response to Aloha Starbuck, who wrote “with all of the education and smart women, why would you need an abortion? Don’t get pregnant.” Also “They keep saying 'my body, my choice,' it starts with your brain.”
What Ms. Starbuck fails to point out is women can’t get pregnant by themselves. Maybe she should add for the men to not have sex or don’t ejaculate as that is the only way for a woman to get pregnant. We need to stop always blaming the woman and start putting the blame on the man!
Whether it is consensual or forced, it takes sperm for a woman to get pregnant! Give it up for adoption, sure, but who pays for labor and delivery? Or time off from school or work? There is no simple one-size-fits-all answer, but we need to start including men in the conversation! After all, it is half their problem.
It doesn’t start with your brain, it starts with a sperm.
PATTY MAGGARD PREDILETTO
Yakima