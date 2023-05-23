To the edtior — Consider mid-range comparable cars, travel 12,000 miles a year and take seven-year depreciation.
According to Kelly Blue Book (2022), a 25 mpg gas-powered car sells for $26,101; depreciation is $3,722/year. An EV sells for $64,338; depreciation is $9,200/year. After 12,000 miles, at 25 mpg, $4/gallon , the cost is $2,000/year. Recharges every 300 miles are $12 and add up to $500 yearly. Comparably, $5,722/year for gas-powered car and $9,700/year for our EV, plus maintenance and insurance.
Manufacturing our carriage requires mining about one cubic meter of iron ore plus three cubic meters of bauxite. Making a 1,000 pound battery strip-mines substantially 500,000 pounds. The iron ore requires 3-to-4 (carbon to ore ratio), bauxite about 5.7-to-1. Estimate 20 tons of coal per carriage.
Processing exotic ingredients for batteries requires orders of magnitude increased carbon-equivalent energy, per battery, many tons, depending on the specific ore and battery. Extensive battery mining and processing is done in foreign countries (effectively hiding extensive environmental damage).
Political pressure and virtue signaling are precious to the willfully ignorant. Those counting real cost and the environmental damage are nauseated by shameless subsidized dystopia, aka the electric vehicle. Individuals, emotionally misinformed, are unintentionally accessory to killing child-slave-laborers to drive a dynamically flawed, environmentally unsound EV.
Significantly, prosperity and energy use are linked, one-to-one.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish