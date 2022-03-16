To the editor -- With the latest and greatest new war our world has, I have finally decided to make a list of things I can say or do to help out with the war effort.

My focus now is to only speak and do positive actions to help Ukraine. Some items on my personal list are negative (to keep myself in check). I consider myself one quarter Ukraine by blood. I was born in Yakima.

Near the top of my list is to reduce my gas/oil consumption so I minimize the possibility of using Russian oil. If demand goes down (like last year) the price should follow.

Promote and pray for peace.

DAVID RINK

Gleed