To the editor -- The Nielsen reports are the recognized measure for audiences in the U.S. media. I don’t recall any Yakima Herald-Republic articles about TV audiences except in reports about the Super Bowl, Oscars or Olympics.

If you view the FACTUAL RATINGS on the Nielsen website (https://www.nationalmediaspots.com) , you will find the March 2 report. Fox News continues to be the highest rated news channel with viewership exceeding the totals for CNN and MSNBC. The Five on Fox slightly exceeded the Tucker Carlson show for the first-place news program. The top 10 programs were on Fox; MSNBC showing at 11th.

Being out of touch with their readers may be a reason for dwindling subscriptions, fewer ads, and a smaller paper.

JAY GRANDY

Yakima