To the editor — I’d like to think we, as good citizens and private individuals, take pride in our work. Be it a carpenter, a teacher or someone who mows lawns for a living. Shouldn’t we do whatever it is to the best of our ability?
Boy, was I wrong!
In the Safeway parking lot at 56th and Summitview avenues behind the food truck, is a prime example of horrible workmanship. In a strip of ground cover there are four mature locust trees. These poor trees have been, I’ll use the term “vandalized “ with a chain saw.
I have nothing against chain saws or tree pruning, but not like this!
I happen to enjoy the beauty Yakima has to offer, including trees. The damage is done. It is my opinion that whoever contracted this work done is guilty of the following: Not checking for the proper permit, license and level of experience of whoever did the work. While I’m sad for the trees, I’m just as sad to see no pride in the work done.
BARRY MURPHY
Yakima