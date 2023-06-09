To the editor — A recent letter writer cited a Trafalgar Group survey where 63.7% of those surveyed thought President Biden was “conflicted or compromised” by China because of family dealings in China.
The writer failed to mention that Trafalgar's polls got it wrong for the presidency in 2020. Their polling also incorrectly predicted television’s Dr. Oz, football’s Herschel Walker, news reader Kari Lake, and GOP candidates Tudor Dixon, Adam Laxalt, Blake Masters, Christine Drazan and Tim Michels would all win in 2022.
Every solitary one lost.
The writer seems to infer that when a Trump-appointed FBI director won’t testify before a congressional hearing about an active investigation, that means a Biden family member did something illegal.
The FBI’s refusal is nothing new. There is a wall between active investigations and politicians for a reason.
Some politicians have used confidential and secret information for their own political purposes. Others in both parties regularly twist information to fit their needs.
Should there be an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by any president or their family? Yes!
Are those investigations underway? Yes.
Should real patriots resort to insinuation and unreliable polling results to predict what the investigations will find? Probably not.
Patience is a virtue. Presumption isn't.
JOE TUDOR
Yakima