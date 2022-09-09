To the editor — Letter-to-the-editor writers are divided into two groups: those who divide people into two groups, and those who know life isn’t that simple.
A recent letter writer claimed there are only two types of political leaders: “Those who want to control people, and those who think people should be left alone.”
Experience suggests otherwise. The vast majority of us want to assist our neighbors when they are wronged or they need help, and we all want to live our lives quietly when our choices don’t harm others.
Our concept of civilization is based on the belief that we accomplish those goals — preventing harm and helping those in need — by mutually working together.
Government, in other words. America’s self-governance is based on the rule of law.
We all pay a price when somebody chooses to violate the rule of law. Allowing them to be “left alone” weakens our communities and places others at risk. Read the daily news.
The letter writer describes the “better” type of leaders as “typically surly or quiet curmudgeons, suspicious and lacking in altruism” who “make way better neighbors. And they will actually let you alone.”
Until they break the law. Then we all suffer.
WARD MURROW
Yakima