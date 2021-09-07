To the editor -- As of Aug. 29, there are 648,051 COVID-19 deaths in the United States. This is more than World War I combat deaths of 116,708 and World War II combat deaths of 407,270 added together.
The difference between the World Wars and the war on the COVID virus is politicians then presented a united front. While today so many politicians use COVID to gain attention and can't wait to say why things won't or shouldn't work, instead of presenting a united front. Wavering gives disinformation oxygen.
After learning Yakima County has the highest infection rate in the state, Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney's weird response was to spend time and money to prove COVID deaths may be the result of something other than COVID. Too many of our city council persons, county commissioners, state legislators and congressmen can't do what is necessary — say how important it is for everyone to wash hands, wear masks and get vaccinations if we truly want freedom.
The Constitution protects our individual rights and outlines a duty “...to promote the general welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty ...”
DON HINMAN
Yakima