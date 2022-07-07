To the editor — Mitt Romney has declared us a nation in denial. That we are denying cataclysmic threats. I believe he's right.

However, the real threat is not from citizenry. It is government denial. Both parties should concentrate on solving our country's many problems. Instead, Democrats are so afraid that Trump might get elected again, that the majority of their focus if trying to prove criminal activity that would disqualify him from holding public office. They are spending millions on this nonsense.

He's out of office and very likely to remain out. But, if the nation elected him again it would be the citizen's choice. That's as it should be. I wouldn't vote for him or Biden.

Democrats are discussing running Hilliary again. LOL! The Democrats now want to impeach two Supreme Court justices for no valid reasons.

Both parties are so bound up in matters other than governing that things are worsening daily. Elected officials need to focus on doing their job instead of name-calling that accomplishes nothing.

We elected them to govern. That's what they need to do.

SANFORD JETTON

Yakima