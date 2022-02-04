To the editor -- American democracy is based on the rights of all Americans to vote for the person of their choice. Public confidence in the nation’s electoral system is the foundation of this democracy.
Recent polls (Navigator Research and Politico) showed that two-thirds of Americans (50% of all Republicans) favor expanding same-day registration, early voting, voting by mail, automatic voter registration, making Election Day a federal holiday and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering.
This is just the most recent issue that the majority of Americans support. A majority of Americans (that includes Republicans, Independents and Democrats) also support taxing billionaire wealth, raising the minimum wage, some form of Medicare for all, paid maternity leave, protecting the “Dreamers” and most importantly, taking some action on climate change.
Unfortunately, a majority of public support doesn’t mean a majority of Senate support. So, the big question is, do our elected representatives really represent us or do they only march in line with their party’s dogma?
It appears our elected representatives have no desire in really representing our opinions. Change in our representation is needed. Vote for change.
CHARLES JOHNSON
Yakima