To the editor — Inspired by "Pearls Before Swine" in the July 23 comic section: My sentiments exactly.
When will we learn that our society functions best when everyone has a chance to express their opinion without fear of physical and/or emotional harm? Apparently, this belief has "flown the coop."
Our politicians, whether local, state or national, should read the comics more often. As elected officials, you were empowered by the voters in your district to represent them on their behalf, not be governed by party affiliations or political action committees.
In conclusion, read " The Adventures of Democracy Man." Of course, if you choose to.
A little laugh never hurts!
BRUCE PATTERSON
Yakima