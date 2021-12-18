Politicians’ actions affect people’s lives
To the editor — I’m now the 93-year-old in the old log house in south Selah. All my adult life I’ve been political, an Independent liberal. I hear it said politics are complicated. Maybe! But the results of what they do in office is not.
After the Army in 1951-52, I served a four-year machinist apprenticeship and became active in my union, went to leadership school, was on five negotiating committees. I was lucky to be in the right place, with the right trade.
What did I work on? I doubt there’s a gear box in the Columbia or Snake river that I didn’t work on from Chief Joseph Dam on downstream. The Space needle sets on a large spur gear made in segments. I fitted each segment.
We took my elderly parents to dinner at the Space Needle during the Seattle World Fair. As we sat, I said, “If you feel a bump it’s my fault.” Dad had a hearing aid, which he had turned off halfway through dinner. He said, “This feels like it’s moving,” Mom set her purse in the window and it was on the other side of the building.
What happened to the American worker? Reagan and Clinton! Reagan cut the capital gains tax from 39% to 20%, signed free trade agreements, and like Ross Perot said would happen, good jobs left America like water going down the drain. I ran a lot of machines made in Cincinnati. That area is a ghost town. The company I retired from sold and the new owners have five plants in Brazil, a plant in Mexico and one in Turkey.
ATHEL G. MAY
Selah