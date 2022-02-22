To the editor -- Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray's letter to the community on 2021 crime held some pleasant news. Serious crimes are down, and surprisingly, gang violence is not the leading cause of homicides in our city. Chief Murray eloquently points out domestic violence caused more deaths in Yakima over the past 24 months than gang violence.
But traffic fatalities caused more deaths than either gang violence or domestic violence. In the Chief's own words, "I will also tell you that the level of disobedience to traffic laws in Yakima has stunned me. I live at a corner with a four-way stop and can watch cars violate the law a dozen times EVERY HOUR."
But -- and this is where I get a bit confused -- the chief's letter notes the traffic division has been cut 75%, and YPD officers issued citations to fewer than half the motorists they stopped in 2021.
Both statistics are baffling. If traffic violations are taking lives faster than more overtly violent crimes, protecting the community means shifting resources toward changing traffic behaviors that contribute to these fatalities.
Please, YPD, begin protect the citizens of Yakima with a serious focus on enforcing traffic laws.
EDWIN H. SUTHERLAND
Yakima