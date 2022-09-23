Police department isn’t cherry-picking data
To the editor — The Yakima Police Department is committed to provide transparent information. I appreciate Mr. Bridges’ questions in his letter dated Sept. 21, stemming from the last City Council meeting.
I want to reassure everyone that we do not strategically pick and choose data. We provide facts and show and discuss them openly with the public.
To clarify issues raised in Mr. Bridges’ letter: one set of statistics was from the most recent 365 days (August 2021 to August 2022 as referenced in my September community letter) and some information is provided by the current 2022 calendar year (Capt. Boyle’s report). Both sources of information are accurate. Further, the intoxication discrepancies are between fatal crashes and all crashes.
It is true that we have fewer stops due to staffing levels as Capt. Boyle mentioned. We have also made a commitment to address the staggering Yakima domestic violence problem. The time our officers devote to domestic violence is shared with the time spent on traffic enforcement. As staffing numbers increase, we will devote more emphasis to traffic enforcement. I agree that traffic safety is very important.
YPD continues to provide transparent information. I encourage everyone to visit yakimapolice.org and browse the various dashboards and transparency.
CHIEF MATTHEW MURRAY
Yakima Police Department