Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray points to a map showing where Jarid Haddock was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — Chief of Police Matt Murray’s February Letter to the Community was refreshing and reassuring. I commend the chief for giving insight to police culture, how it likely led to the heinous Memphis murder of Tyre Nichols.

Chief Murray’s discussion on the actions that the Yakama department has taken gives me hope that this city won’t suffer the same. I hope that more people in the community will engage in thoughtful discussion about how we can all be mindful of our actions and be positive influences instead of just criticizing.

SUZAN NETTLESHIP

Yakima