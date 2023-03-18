To the editor — Chief of Police Matt Murray’s February Letter to the Community was refreshing and reassuring. I commend the chief for giving insight to police culture, how it likely led to the heinous Memphis murder of Tyre Nichols.
Chief Murray’s discussion on the actions that the Yakama department has taken gives me hope that this city won’t suffer the same. I hope that more people in the community will engage in thoughtful discussion about how we can all be mindful of our actions and be positive influences instead of just criticizing.
SUZAN NETTLESHIP
Yakima