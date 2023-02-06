To the editor — Having family in Yakima, I read the news report surrounding whether or not to return to procedures regarding the chasing of suspect individuals with police lights and sirens.
I feel that if there is reasonable suspicion that the alleged offender(s) had active felony warrants or the apprehension would save lives, such chases are justified.
However, some of the criteria needs to be "location." For instance, a neighborhood full of kids wouldn't be appropriate due to danger.
A lot hinges on circumstances.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas