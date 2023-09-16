Please consider the facts fairly — our democracy is at risk
To the editor — Last month I wrote a single sentence as my letter to the editor: If you believe in democracy, it is incumbent on you to read the 45-page indictment of the 45th President of the United States which is easily available online so you will understand the indictment.
That was referring to the third indictment. A fourth indictment has now been given that is more extensive and far reaching including several individuals in addition to the former president.
The whole world is in crisis with countries determining whether they will be led by leaders of integrity and high moral standards or greedy, power-hungry autocrats. We are one of those countries. No matter what you have thought in the past it is irrefutable that laws have been broken and facts have come to light that show a sequence of events attempting to destroy our cherished democracy.
Based on the public knowledge of the deeds of many unscrupulous people throughout our population, it is my fervent hope that minds and hearts will be moved to reconsider their stance and want to support continuing on the path toward a more perfect union. This includes supporting accountability for those who have sought to bring down the government through deceit and lawlessness.
I hope my appeal resonates for people who have been misinformed and misled and that they will be open to the truth and see what is appropriate as consequences for breaking the law are delivered.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima