To the editor — To my Yakima neighbors, I wish you all could have the opportunity to meet and listen to Doug White.
Raised in Yakima, an experienced businessman, he has a clear understanding of our Valley community as it reflects Eastern Washington in its resources and its issues.
With Doug White representing Congressional District 4, local residents would begin to see how the community can rebuild itself, its economy, its human resources, its environmental health and security. And perhaps most importantly, how we could rebuild our trust in ourselves, in our neighbors, remembering that we all want to care for our children, to care for our elders, to have clean water, safe housing, a living wage ... remembering that we all understand our responsibility to assist those whose lives are under siege because of bad health, bad luck, misuse and abuse.
ELAINE SMITH
Yakima