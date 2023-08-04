To the editor — Another postponement to solar farm permitting? As the YH-R Editorial Board powerfully described in “The climate has already changed,” July 9, we are facing weather and climate catastrophes that could have been avoided or lessened if we had acted sooner. Please, Yakima County commissioners, do not “… extend for a second time a moratorium on mid- and large-scale solar farms …” (YH-R, July 30) at your Aug. 15 meeting.
The quality of our lives, and our descendents' lives, is dependent upon our elected officials recognizing the urgency for conversion to clean energy. This July is the hottest month in history (https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/july-2023-is-hottest-month-ever-recorded-on-earth/). The climate change we are undeniably experiencing must be a call to action, rather than occasion for further obstructionism or apathy.
We can let our local and national elected officials, including the Yakima County commissioners, know that we support clean-energy policies and that they cannot wait. The non-partisan Citizen’s Climate Lobby, (citizensclimatelobby.org), trains and empowers citizens to advocate for effective climate policies and has a local chapter. Make your voice heard. No more moratoriums on solar energy.
JUDY STROSAHL
Zillah