To the editor — We hope to bring attention to a serious threat to the integrity, quality and reputation of Prosser School District.
While attending recent school board budget discussions, we see that the Prosser School Board’s narrow and misguided focus on producing a balanced budget is leading to decisions that are detrimental in the short and long term to the ability of the district to provide the learning and support environment that we should be demanding for our students.
The decrease in staffing proposed will be particularly detrimental. Putting the burden of covering for the missing staff on remaining teachers and support staff reflects a lack of understanding by district leadership of the experience and expertise of the eliminated staff.
This will immediately result in compromising excellence in the following areas:
- Management of athletics.
- Extracurricular activities.
- Counseling and registrar functions.
- High school curriculum.
In addition, the decrease of elementary teachers at a time of urgent need in helping young students who have been left behind by COVID learning challenges threatens lasting negative effects for many students throughout their future education.
It is not too late! Prosser community: attend school board meetings!
SUZANNE STRAUSZ
Prosser