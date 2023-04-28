BL-VoTech-YH-012019 3.jpg
Ryan Brennan, electrical technology student, and others work on a lab assignment at Perry Technical Institute on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I had the opportunity and pleasure calling Perry Technical Institute and talking with a scheduler about having their electrical department come and do a small electrical project for me.

They sent a journeyman and five students, soon to be electricians, to my residence. Each one of the students was kind and pleasant. All were very tall and probably didn't even need a ladder.

Great trade school, great staff and great students studying to be electricians.

Thanks from a community member.

JOANNE LUNDBERG

Yakima