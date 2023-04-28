To the editor — I had the opportunity and pleasure calling Perry Technical Institute and talking with a scheduler about having their electrical department come and do a small electrical project for me.
They sent a journeyman and five students, soon to be electricians, to my residence. Each one of the students was kind and pleasant. All were very tall and probably didn't even need a ladder.
Great trade school, great staff and great students studying to be electricians.
Thanks from a community member.
JOANNE LUNDBERG
Yakima