To the editor — Let me posit a hypothesis: There is now the capability to create an all-knowing entity that is available for our use which could solve most all of the world's problems, Artificial Intelligence (AI).
However, upon reading the fine print it is stated that there is the possibility that this AI could decide we homo sapiens pose an eminent danger to it and that we are no longer necessary, and in fact, could muck up the works to their detriment.
If you stop to think about it, AI already controls the worlds power grid, banking systems, internet access to information, etc. and could easily "pull the plug" on us at any time, so is it farfetched as to be outside the realm of possibility?
When over 400 of the world's brightest people (who are at this very time racing to develop such technology) warn us in a letter that this is a real possibility, methinks we should pay attention, eh?
GARY R. COX
Yakima