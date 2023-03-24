To the editor — A county commissioner has no understanding of the civil rights of Yakima County residents. She recently advocated that people who are unhoused should be arrested and incarcerated if they do not utilize mental health treatment and social services in the community.
Amanda McKinney said, “This continues to be the same people referring the same people to the same services that are there. And until they’re actually held to be required to go there, they’re going to continue to say 'thanks, but no thanks.’ "
People do not have homes for many reasons, including generational trauma, family disruption, job loss, illness and a lack of affordable housing in the community. It is unconscionable to consider legal action against people who are already suffering. I want to assure the commissioner that people who don’t have homes have the same human rights as she does: They cannot be forced to engage in treatment or utilize services against their will. They certainly cannot be arrested or put in jail if they are not ready or able to get help.
I encourage commissioners to consult with clients and staff of Rod’s House and Camp Hope for suggestions on how to assist people in need.
REBECCA O'GRADY
Zillah