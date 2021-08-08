To the editor -- The votes in our local election have been counted and the people have spoken … or not.
Only about 22% of Washingtonians took the time to mark a bilingual ballot and submit it free. Yakima County tallied just under 20% so four out of five opted out of the process and privilege earned over the years by thousands of patriots and compatriots through all manner of commitment and dedication; some at deadly costs.
By remaining silent, non-voters abdicated their right and ability to decide on local leadership such as school board membership and city councilors. These positions affect the well being of our citizenry and students!
Communities and cities, like nations, are best served when the voices of voters are allowed to be heard and govern legislation and policies. I wonder how the 3,300,000,000 people living in non-democratic nations -- many ruled by tyranny -- would respond given the opportunity to vote, their wills honored to guide their governance?
Terry Neal
Yakima