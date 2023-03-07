To the editor — Over the last year I have become more aware of how fragile life is — whether that of small children or soldiers, of people whatever religion or race. In the flash of a bullet or bomb, an earthquake of hurricane, in Ukraine, America, China or Africa, a family destroyed, a dwelling or a city demolished.
Fear, helplessness and sorrow reign. We offer what we can — money, food, clothing — but it seems so late and small.
Yet we still love and protect each other, for we are connected, one human family. Let us commit to doing something. As Greta Thunberg tells us, we have the means of protecting the land, sea and air from delivering such horrific blows through our conservation efforts. Gun owners can lock their guns more securely, and gun dealers can be more careful to whom they sell.
And right now we call for, in paraphrase of President Ronald Reagan: Please, Mr. Putin, stop that war!
PHIL DINDIA
Yakima