June 12, 2020 | Pride flag above Yakima City Hall
A Pride flag hangs among the American flag, Washington state flag and POW/MIA flag over Yakima City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The Yakima City Council also voted 4-3 to allow a Pride flag to fly near City Hall for the month of June, which the council had previously proclaimed “Pride Month.” Voting in favor were Council members Eliana Macias, Holly Cousens, Soneya Lund, and Kay Funk. Voting against were Jason White, Patricia Byers, and Brad Hill.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Pay higher city taxes? For this? No thanks

To the editor — Sorry, Mr. Carlstrom, but considering certain experiences I’ve had with city services and City Hall, both before and after I first complained to the City Council — and so long as they continue to employ certain people and practices — I’d rather not have to pay any more taxes to them, regardless of their current reason.

I feel like I’ve paid, if not overpaid, enough already!

It doesn’t help, I think, but thanks to government of litigation by judicial fight for the plaintiffs that we now have the seven districts of Yakima, only one of which gets to indirectly elect the mayor for the whole city.

Now I’m feeling disenfranchised in addition to being over-governed, monitored and regulated.

Maybe I should sue.

Robert Owen

Yakima