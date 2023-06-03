Pay higher city taxes? For this? No thanks
To the editor — Sorry, Mr. Carlstrom, but considering certain experiences I’ve had with city services and City Hall, both before and after I first complained to the City Council — and so long as they continue to employ certain people and practices — I’d rather not have to pay any more taxes to them, regardless of their current reason.
I feel like I’ve paid, if not overpaid, enough already!
It doesn’t help, I think, but thanks to government of litigation by judicial fight for the plaintiffs that we now have the seven districts of Yakima, only one of which gets to indirectly elect the mayor for the whole city.
Now I’m feeling disenfranchised in addition to being over-governed, monitored and regulated.
Maybe I should sue.
Robert Owen
Yakima