To the editor — Fabulous to see Tom Hanks cut to the chase with Harvard graduates: Defend the truth and resist indifference. ("Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference," by AP in the Yakima Herald-Republic of May 25.)
This translates right now in calling on our representatives in Congress to pass initiatives of equity, like renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit that cut child poverty by 46%. A renter tax credit that would slow evictions and homelessness if we call on our representatives, 202-224-3121, to pass these initiatives.
That’s more than just resisting indifference, it is supporting our democracy by taking action. Our future depends on it, graduates, and each of us doing our part to create the path to equity.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish