Pay for services? Of course — but not for greed
To the editor — A letter writer recently urged the City Council to stiffen its spine and support tax increases to avoid cuts to Yakima’s public safety services.
I don’t mind paying more taxes for effective public services, I support public servants, and I held a union card for decades, but ...
I don’t support public union rank-and-file who hold us hostage when they don’t like part of their job. (Think traffic enforcement, for example.)
And I’m not a fan of widely held union myths that drive up the price tag of such public services.
Multiyear research about job safety shows farmworkers, garbage collectors and loggers face more job danger than police officers. Police didn’t make the top 20 most dangerous jobs — https://rb.gy/2ck0g.
Firefighting supervisors rank in the top 10, but the firefighters they protect don’t make the top 20.
Our police union is unusually self-serving (greedy?) and successful at contract time. Many officers earn over $100,000 a year with overtime. Senior officers can earn $200,000 annually with benefits — https://rb.gy/8lzao.
Thousands of Yakima Valley farmworkers face more danger than YPD officers or firefighters, but earn maybe 20% of the money, despite long thankless hours.
Get real about serving and protecting, or face cuts, public unions.
WARD MURROW
Yakima