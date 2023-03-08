To the editor — The first week of March was Peace Corps Week, a time for Returned Peace Corps Volunteers and their families to raise a glass and reflect.
I want to thank first the wonderful people of Togo, where my wife Lauren and I served for two years, for welcoming us and giving us an education, an experience of a lifetime. I also want to thank you, the citizens of the United States, whose support has enabled this program to evolve and thrive now for 62 years.
The Peace Corps’ goals are:
- To help the people of interested countries in meeting their need for trained men and women.
- To help promote a better understanding of Americans on the part of the peoples served.
- To help promote a better understanding of other peoples on the part of Americans.
This vision has received support across the aisle now for six decades
Since its inception, over 240,000 volunteers have served in 142 countries. Due to COVID-19, 7,000 volunteers returned home in 2020. Last year they started returning to host countries.
I welcome you to visit the Peace Corps website at https://www.peacecorps.gov to hear and see our stories, made possible by you.
ERIC HOHMAN
Yakima